Banchory pupil wins national language award

A Banchory Academy pupil has won an award in a national competition for language skills.

Rafal Wilowski was first in French Intermediate in the final of Word Wizard, a multilingual spelling competition for Scottish S1-3 pupils learning French, Gaelic, German, Mandarin and Spanish.

A total of 49 learners from nine local authorities and independent schools competed in the prestigious final in Edinburgh in front of an audience of teachers, supporters and guests.

The competition is organised by SCILT, Scotland’s National Centre for Languages based at University of Strathclyde, in partnership with the University Council for Modern Languages Scotland.