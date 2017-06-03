Banchory pupil wins through to stamp design final

A Banchory schoolboy has been named as one of the national finalists in Royal Mail’s 2017 Christmas Stamp Design Competition.

The stamp design of Ryan Docherty, of Hill of Banchory Primary School, won the top slot in the Scottish category final for 8- 11-year-olds.

The 10-year-old’s winning entry will take its place as one of the 24 that Prince Charles will choose to become either a 1st Class or 2nd Class Christmas stamp for 2017.

To celebrate the 24 finalists progressing to the next stage in the competition, a special postmark featured on mail delivered to addresses nationwide from May 22-27.

The postmark read “Congratulations to the 24 Finalists of Royal Mail’s 2017 Christmas Stamp Competition”.

Ryan’s entry was chosen as one of the best from more than 200,000 received from across the country.

Only three times before in Royal Mail’s history – 1966, 1981 and 2013 - have the official Christmas stamps been designed by children.

By progressing to the final, Ryan has won £500 in vouchers and £500 for his school.