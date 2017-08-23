Banchory quilt artist wins major award at festival

A Banchory quilt artist has landed a major award at Europe’s largest patchwork and quilting event.

Linzi Upton won first prize in the Contemporary Quilts category at The Festival of Quilts.

The annual festival at the NEC in Birmingham draws hundreds of entries from talented textile artists from all over the world and thousands of visitors.

Linzi’s double-sided work, Beezlebub, received high praise from the judges.

The quilt will be displayed in the Textile Galleries at The Knitting and Stitching Show in London’s Alexandra Palace in October, and in Harrogate in November.