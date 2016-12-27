Banchory's festive shop window winner

Harmony Florist was the winner of this year’s Christmas shop window competition in Banchory.

Pictured are 2015 winner Andrew Noble of Michie’s Chemist, owner Maureen Jarvis and Katharine Price, receiving the trophy which is sponsored by Banchory Business Association (BBA).

Dick Taylor, of the BBA said: “This year’s windows have been better than ever, everyone has made a fantastic effort.”

