Banchory’s young musicians in top form

Banchory Rotary’s Young Musician competition, run in partnership with Banchory Academy, was held before Christmas for the first time, at Woodend Barn on Monday, December 5.

The capacity audience of 260 enjoyed an evening of quality performances by the school’s music pupils, ranging from modern song classics such as Randy Crawford’s ‘One day I’ll fly away’ to classical piano and vocal works by Mozart and Handel.

The four winners - Mhairi Mckay, Callum Ewen, Matthew Coats, Cameron Brown

Special mention goes to Bronwyn Griffiths’ enchanting performance on the harp of ‘In a French Style’ by Savourna Stevenson.

Seventeen pupils took part and the judges had, as in most years, a difficult task in selecting the four winning performers.

Cameron Brown and Mhairi Mckay took first and second places in the vocal section, Matthew Coats and Callum Ewen were first and second in instrumental.

Cameron and Matthew now progress to the district final of the Rotary national competition, which ends with the grand final in May.

Banchory Rotary president Richard Bridger expressed thanks, on behalf of the audience and the club, to the academy’s hard-working music teachers, to the three judges, to Woodend Barn staff, and most of all to the performers.

The evening finished with encores from Matthew, playing Grieg’s ‘Wedding Day at Troldhaugen’ on the grand piano, and Cameron singing ‘This is the Moment’ from the musical Jekyll and Hyde.