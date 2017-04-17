Banchory set to tackle litter menace

Volunteers are preparing for Banchory’s annual blitz on litter.

The Spring Clean Litter Pick, organised by voluntary group Bonnie Banchory, will again join forces with Banchory Mens’ Shed on Sunday, April 30.

The clear-up should take from one to two hours and volunteers are asked to bring protective gloves. Tabards, collection bags and litter pickers will be provided.

Margaret Paterson, of Bonnie Banchory, said: “We’ve been running this event for several years and welcome volunteers of all ages. It will show others that we have pride in our town and its environment.

“Last year we had the Mens’ Shedders and we are delighted to have their support again. We also get excellent help from local community members, school pupils and groups such as the Scouts.”

Aberdeenshire Council is playing its part by supplying black bags, litter pickers and extra waste bins.

Bonnie Banchory stalwart Karen Clark said: “We are grateful for the council’s assistance again this time. We will be targeting some of the places which are sometimes that bit more difficult to get to on a regular basis.

“Hopefully the public will get the message that dropping litter is unacceptable. Our beautiful town was recently voted as one of the best places to live in Scotland so let’s keep it that way.”

Volunteers should meet at 2pm at any of the main locations - Bellfield Park, Banchory Primary and Hill of Banchory schools.