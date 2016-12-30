Banchory student stars in college panto production

A Banchory student has just finished a successful pantomime run in Glasgow.

Alanna Beattie, 20, who is studying HND acting and performance at City of Glasgow College, was cast as Dick Whittington in the college’s recent take on the classic tale.

The former Banchory Academy pupil honed her skills in acting from a young age, attending musical theatre and dance classes

in Aboyne and in her home town.

Alanna said: “I never thought I’d be given that role as I actually auditioned to be the fairy, Alice and the Queen Rat.

“I was quite nervous about performing in the show but it is great experience for me to have once I finish my college course.”