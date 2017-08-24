Banchory woman’s shopping fundraiser

A Banchory woman is organising a fundraising evening in memory of her daughter, lost to cot death nine years ago.

Gillian Adams, now a mother of three, wants to raise cash for two charities, the Scottish Cot Death Trust and Group B Strep Support (GBSS).

Gillian and husband Roy’s baby, Rebecca Louise, was 11 days old when she died in July, 2008.

Gillian, 40, is arranging a shopping night in Crathes Hall on Wednesday, August 30, from 7-9pm. This will be her first fundraising event.

Gillian, who has sons aged 11, eight and six, said: “I carried on with life because I couldn’t dwell on it.

“I am happy with the three healthy boys that I’ve got.

“I feel the time is now right to do my bit and raise money for the charities. Rebecca Louise is never forgotten, always in our hearts and thoughts.”

The shopping evening will feature a variety of stalls, including Gillian’s handmade cards and body-shop-at-home businesses.

Other stands include jewellery, candles, books and bows and craft-related items.

Gillian added: “It will be a shopping event as local as possible and hopefully people will support it.

“Depending on how it goes, I may also arrange similar events, again for the two charities.

“Other possibilities are a party with a bouncy castle for our daughter’s 10th birthday in July.”

Entry to the shopping evening is free and there will be refreshments, homebakes, raffle and tombola.

Gillian can be contacted by email at gillianadams2677@hotmail.com