Barn shortlisted in ‘Oscars’

The Barn in Banchory has been shortlisted in the Scottish Culture Awards - which are known as ‘Scotland’s Oscars’.

It has been listed in the Best Performing Arts Venue category.

The Barn has had big names performing at the venue in recent years, including Joan Armatrading, KT Tunstall and only last week folk favourites LAU.

Lorraine Grant, Barn director, said: “It is an honour to be listed amongst so much creative talent from across the whole of Scotland and we wish all nominees the very best.

“We are an ambitious arts centre in rural Aberdeenshire and we are immensely proud to be recognised for our work.”

The Sunday Herald Culture Awards will be held on Thursday, July 13, at Glasgow’s art and music venue, SWG3.