Bikers take part in International Female Ride Day

International Female Ride Day is a day dedicated to women motorcycle riders around the globe.

It occurs yearly on the first Saturday of May and is the world’s only globally synchronised ride day.

Riders join together on their motorcycles, no matter what the type, size or style and just ride.

IFRD was started 10 years ago by a Canadian motorcycle racer called Vicki Gray. Since then it has grown, with riders spanning the globe from America to Egypt and Russia.

Montrose was represented for the first time this year, when a group of eight riders were led up to the National Trust biker meet at Haddo House, Ellon.

Curvy Riders MCC is a UK wide women’s motorcycle club and its aim is to encourage women to learn to ride and those that already have their licences to get out more and enjoy the fantastic countryside we have. The club caters for all ages (from early 20’s to 70+) and all motorcycle types. To find out more about the club visit:www.curvyriders.co.uk or find the Aberdeenshire & Angus Curvy Riders Motorcycle Club on Facebook.