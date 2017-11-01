Biking plan gathers pace

Moves to establish an Aberdeenshire Mountain Bike Trail Centre in Deeside are moving up a gear.

A crowdfunding campaign has been launched to allow an application to be tabled with the local authority.

Tarland Development Group (TDG) has a target of £10,000 to move forward plans to increase the number of mountain bike routes on the outskirts of the village.

Trails were created at Drummy Woods in 2015 and the project was such a success that it triggered proposals for a major expansion.

A feasibility study was carried out and TDG trustees have now given their backing to seek funding for a planning application for a trail centre.

Chris Redmond, project steering group co-ordinator, said: “Over the next few months we will seek funding of £10,000 to enable a planning application and associated reports to be submitted to Aberdeenshire Council.

“Everyone will once again have an opportunity to comment via the planning application process, whether against, neutral or in support, on the expansion of mountain trails on the outskirts of Tarland.”

He added: “The project aims to bring a mountain bike trail centre to the North-east.

“We’ve done it once with Drummy Woods, we’ll do it again, bigger and better. We just need support.”

The extensive consultation highlighted issues, particularly the location of the car park. An alternative site has been identified closer to Tarland.

If you want to support the trail centre initiative, visit https://mydonate.bt.com/events/tarlandtrails

Earlier this year, the Tarland attraction won a national title when it was named New Kid on the Block in the iBikeRide site listings.