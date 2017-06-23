Blooming good effort by Mains of Drum

A Deeside garden centre is celebrating another top award.

The Mains of Drum has won ‘Local Retailer of the year’ at the prestigious Trend Magazine’s Life with Style Awards Ceremony 2017.

The Drumoak team beat three other finalists to take the title which was open to all boutique, independent or specialist stores in the North-east.

It has been another successful year for The Mains of Drum staff who were also named ‘Best Garden Centre in Scotland’ at the Scottish Outdoor Leisure Awards at the end of last year.

They also remain the only Scots garden centre to be awarded five stars by VisitScotland and have just undergone a recent inspection confirming they have maintained that status.

Managing director Audrey Forbes, who collected the award with her team, said: “We are thrilled to be judged Local Retailer of the Year and would like to thank the incredibly loyal, hardworking team we have.

“We always try to go the extra mile in giving excellent customer service and we are all very proud to have been recognised in this way.”