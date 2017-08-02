Search

Boost for Legion wheelchair service

Chris Collins, left, hands over the van to Matt Fyffe at the Ravenswood club
A wheelchair service for ex-service personnel in the North-east has been given a boost.

Legion Scotland’s Banchory branch committee member Chris Collins has donated a van for use by the organisation’s Wheelchair Fund in Aberdeen, Banff and Kincardine.

Chris, who runs the town’s Continental Cream shop, bought a new vehicle for the business, meaning his Fiat Doblo was surplus to requirements.

He told the Piper: “It has wheelchair and mobility scooter access, so I thought it would be ideal for the transport service the Legion provides in the area.

“I’m delighted to do anything that helps our ex-service people.”

The Wheelchair Fund’s area secretary and wheelchair officer Matt Fyfe was delighted to receive the donation.

He said: “It was very generous of Chris and it will be a great help to me.”

Matt has so far been using his car and a trailer to transport the equipment.

The fund has been running for more than 20 years and delivers electric wheelchairs and mobility scooters to ex-service personnel and collects them for repair.