Braemar playpark opens

A new children’s playpark has opened in Braemar.

More than 60 youngsters turned up to try out the new equipment last Friday.

The playpark was opened by former local councillor Katrina Farquhar, who helped to secure funding for the £90,000 project.

She said afterwards: “I am absolutely thrilled the playpark has now been completed.

“The park has a great range of equipment for all ages. Well done to all involved.”

The project was the idea of local mums Joanne Morris and Chloe MacIntyre and has taken two years to complete.

Joanne, who is also secretary of Braemar Community Council, said: “A few local mums wanted to improve the playpark.

“It had been neglected for many years and there was nothing really there for the children.

“So we decided that, together with the community, we would try and raise £90,000 for new equipment.”

The bulk of the funding for the facility came from Aberdeenshire Council, with grants from Cairngorm Leader and Marr Area Partnership.

Around £6000 was raised locally through fundraising and from donations.

Braemar Community Ltd also gave the project strong support.

Joanne added: “The playpark will be a real asset to the village.

“Tourists will get the benefit of it as well as local children. We hope all the village children and any visiting youngsters enjoy the park for many years to come.”