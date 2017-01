Braemar shivered to a low of -10C as overnight temperatures plunged across Scotland.

Aboyne recorded -7 with Aberdeen Airport at -5 during the coldest night of the year.

The chilliest night of the winter was on December 5 when the reading at Cromdale in Moray plummeted to -11.

But the cold temperatures won’t last with milder conditions expected to move in tonight and remain for much of the week.