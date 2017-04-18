Bus driving of a gold standard

Stagecoach employees in Aberdeenshire have recorded the bulk of the top marks in a driver performance scheme in the company’s North Scotland area.

Drivers from the Ballater depot achieved two gold, two silver and three bronze badges.

The Buchan base recorded the highest gold level with 22.

The employeeshave been awarded fleet elite status under the programme managed globally by GreenRoad safety software.

It measures safe and fuel-efficient driving.

Nearly half of the 175 Stagecoach fleet elite drivers across the North Scotland region achieved the gold badge for consistently maintaining the standard for three consecutive years.

Fleet elite standard drivers must clock up more than 500 driving hours in a year and achieve an average of five or less events, such as harsh braking or acceleration, per 10 hours of driving over the calendar year.

A total of 127 Stagecoach drivers scored zero – a perfect score – during the period.

The GreenRoad system is installed on all Stagecoach vehicles throughout North Scotland and the wider group.

It uses a dashboard traffic lights-style system to provide instant feedback to drivers to encourage smoother, safer and more fuel-efficient driving.

All employees who meet the fleet elite standard receive a special badge in recognition of their achievement.

Mark Whitelocks, managing director for Stagecoach North Scotland, praised the drivers.

He said: “The figures truly speak for themselves and all drivers recognised in the Fleet Elite programme should be immensely proud, as I am, of their achievements.

“Fuel efficient driving plays a huge part in optimising the comfort and safety of our passengers, as well as lowering our carbon footprint.

“I am delighted that these drivers have been recognised for their contribution both to our business and our passengers.”

Stagecoach has also supported its multi-million-pound investment in the GreenRoad technology with a dedicated annual driver bonus pot.

Employees can earn ‘green points’ for greener driving, which is converted into a cash bonus.

In 2016, around £1.1million of bonus payments were made to Stagecoach drivers.

The company has invested £1billion over the past 10 years in brand new vehicles for local communities across the UK.