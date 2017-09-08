Bus firm supports CLAN

A charity event organised for this weekend on Deeside has received a boost from First Bus.

The company is to provide free transport from Aberdeen city centre for CLAN Cancer Support’s CLAN at the Castle at Crathes Castle on Sunday.

The event features three different sponsored walks and a fun day.

CLAN branded buses will make six runs from Aberdeen to Crathes Castle, with the service starting at 7.15am, 8.15am, 9.15am, 10.15am, 11.15am and 12.15pm from Skene Street, at the rear of His Majesty’s Theatre.

The services will stop for passengers at Carden Place (Malmaison), Great Western Road (Coop), Cults (outside Lloyds Pharmacy) and Peterculter (opposite SPAR).

Return trips from Crathes Castle to Aberdeen will leave at 1.30pm, 2.30pm, 3.30pm and 4.30pm.