Business faces fine over illegal workers

A Deeside business is facing a fine of up to £60,000 after alleged immigration offenders were found working there.

The India Gate restaurant in Aboyne was visted by immigration enforcement officers last Thursday.

The business in the village’s Ballater Road, formerly run as the Royal Kashmir, will be served with a civil penalty referral notice in relation to three alleged illegal workers from Bangladesh.

It warns of a financial penalty of £20,000 for each worker unless the employer can show that the appropriate right-to-work document checks were carried out, such as a passport, or Home Office confirmation of their permission to work.

Immigration checks found that two men, aged 36 and 64, had allegedly overstayed their visas and another man, aged 37, had allegedly entered the UK illegally.

All three men were transferred to immigration detention pending their removal from the UK.

Assistant director Ian Tyldesley, head of the Scotland Immigration Enforcement team, said: “We are happy to work with businesses to explain the simple pre-employment checks needed to establish a person’s right to work in the UK, but to those who choose to ignore the rules the message is clear - we will find you and you will face a heavy financial penalty.

“Illegal working is not victimless, it undercuts honest employers, cheats legitimate job seekers out of employment opportunities and defrauds the public purse.

“I urge anyone with specific and detailed information about suspected immigration abuse to get in touch.”

A spokesman for the restaurant said that as far as they were aware the paperwork they were shown for the workers was in order.

He added: “We are looking to carry on and provide a good service for the community in Aboyne.”