Aboyne among Clydesdale branch closures

Clydesdale Bank has confirmed that Aboyne will be among several North-east branches to close.

Around 40 branches throughout Scotland are to be axed with the move being prompted by the trend towards electronic banking.

Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett will be contacting Clydesdale bosses

Aboyne is due to close on May 17 with Banchory the nearest branch for customers.

Other North-east closures are Aberdeen Riverside, Aberlour, Banff, Buckie, Fraserburgh, Stonehaven and Mintlaw.

Gavin Opperman, Clydesdale’s customer banking director, said: “While the decision to close any branch is never an easy one, it is important that we, in line with other banks operating in the UK market, continue to respond to changes in the way customers want to bank with us.

“The changes announced continue our journey towards a model that combines an enhanced digital platform with a right sized branch network, allowing customers to interact with us through a wide range of channels – mobile, online, telephone, in-branch – whenever and however they want.”

Union leaders said the branch closures would be “concerning” for local communities.

Aberdeenshire West Conservative MSP Alexander Burnett said that in areas like Aboyne people still relied on the bank and wanted face-to-face contact.

He added: “It is a sign of the times and changing customer habits that local bank branches are closing across the country.

“Not everybody will be in a position to drive to Banchory, while local bus services are not always as reliable as they should be. “I will be contacting the bank to ensure that those who need to access services can still do so at the Post Office and that these changes will be communicated clearly to all customers well in advance of the closure.”