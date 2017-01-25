Aboyne farmer is new NFU Scotland regional chairman

NFU Scotland’s North East region has a new chairman.

Aboyne farmer Davie Winton, a member of Dee/Don branch who farms at Haugh of Birse, takes on the role.

He succeeds North-east dairy farmer Roddy Catto, Hillhead of Muirton, Whitecairns, who has chaired the region for the past three years, having previously spent two years as vice-chairman.

Insch farmer, Alan Simpson, of Mains of Leslie, remains a regional vice-chairman and is joined by Andrew Connon, North Quilquox, Ythanbank, who fills the vice-chair role vacated by Mr Winton.

The appointments were made at the region’s AGM, held at Thainstone Mart last Wednesday night.