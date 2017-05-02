Ballater’s new restaurant

Eight new jobs have been created by the opening of a new restaurant in Ballater.

Mark Cavanagh has taken over the former La Mangiatoia in Bridge Square to establish the Clachan Grill.

Since the restaurant in the heart of the village opened last month, local people and tourists have been sampling its modern, Scottish cuisine.

Mr Cavanagh. who owns CranberryCo which has five other bars and restaurants in Aberdeen, wanted to support Ballater’s recovery following the devastating floods of 2015.

He said: “I was brought up in Ballater so I was keen to be part of the retail regeneration in the village after the devastation of Storm Frank.

“We have created a traditionally decorated dining room with a Scottish country theme and have recruited a head chef who has a strong background in cooking at a very high standard.

“David Mutter has worked with local suppliers to create a menu which really showcases Deeside produce and is keenly priced for both locals and tourists.”

Mr Cavanagh added: “This is CranberryCo’s sixth unit and we have invested £350,000 to bring a former restaurant back to life and create jobs for the local area.

“We have been welcomed and supported by the local community and we look forward to the Clachan Grill becoming firmly established.”

The group includes The Adelphi Kitchen; Angus and Ale, Schoolhill; The Red Lion, Spital; Fusion Bar + Bistro, North Silver Street; and No.1 Bar and Grill, Queen’s Terrace.