Bancon announce new appointments

Bancon Construction has strengthened its management team with senior appointments to deliver new contracts valued at £12million and also to drive further growth.

The Banchory-based construction division of Bancon Group has secured building work for major projects for a car dealership and global energy operator Total E&P UK.

Led by managing director Gavin Currie, the new team includes commercial director Mark Dunlop and construction director Colin Mercer.

The Total contract is for the refurbishment of its subsea building at Arnhall business park in Westhill.

Mr Currie said: “These contract wins, all competitively tendered, underline Bancon’s ability to manage diverse projects across different sectors cost-effectively.”