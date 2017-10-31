Brewer wins new contract

Deeside Brewery is celebrating another supermarket chain contract.

It has agreed a deal to supply three of its ales to Co-op food stores across Scotland.

Based in Banchory, the craft brewery will initially supply three and a half thousand bottles of its popular Deeside Craft Lager, LAF and Macbeth brews to up to 40 of the community retailer’s stores.

The brewery is delighted to land the contract.

Stephen Crossland, Deeside Brewery’s managing director, said: “Securing this deal with the Co-op is fantastic for the brewery. “We’re keen to increase our presence within the growing craft beer drinker community and we are really pleased that Deeside brews are now an option for those shopping in Scottish Co-op stores.”

He added: “We’re passionate about our quality products – each of which is hand crafted on site – and we’re confident that our three signature brews will be well received, as they have been with or Sainsburys, Asda and Tesco purchasers, by Co-op consumers too.”

The Co-op is committed to championing local suppliers and, Charlotte Bleasdale, ranging manager for the comppany in Scotland, said: “The combination of innovation, tradition, quality and passion make these ales prized and much sought after locally.

“We know that food provenance really matters to our customers. quality and trust are key for consumers.

“Scottish food and drink is world-renowned and the Co-op is committed to investing in its local communities, providing opportunities to showcase, support and celebrate great food and drink.”

Jake Woods, Co-op beer buyer, added: “Locally produced ale is an exciting category - we see significant potential for sustainable growth, and we are delighted to champion local beers which use local ingredients and are brewed with such pride and passion to deliver great quality and taste.”

Earlier this year, Deeside Brewery was shortlisted for the Product Development Team of the Year and for the Best Pale Ale at the Scottish Beer Awards with its American Pale Ale.

In September, the company announced it was taking part in ALDI’s 13th Scottish Beer Festival, with its milk chocolate and velvety smooth Stout.

Thousands of bottles of the product are now available in 75 ALDI stores across Scotland,

Deeside Brewery has been operating since 2012.