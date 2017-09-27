Cheers! ALDI deal for Deeside Brewery’s Stout

Deeside Brewery, based in Banchory, is taking part in ALDI’s 13th Scottish Beer Festival, with its milk chocolate and velvety smooth Stout.

Thousands of bottles of the Stout are now available in 75 ALDI stores across Scotland, with the showcase of Scottish brewing expected to generate sales worth more than £127,000 for the 35 breweries involved.

Graham Nicolson, Group Buying Director for ALDI in Scotland, said: “This will be our 13th Scottish Beer Festival. Our first Beer Festival launched in 2012 and since then the in-store festivals have generated in excess of £1.8 million worth of sales for Scotland’s craft breweries.

“Scotland’s beer industry has experienced a huge and well-deserved surge in popularity in recent years.”

ALDI is also giving shoppers a chance to win a Brewday Experience at Drygate where the winner and two guests can create their own bespoke 50 litre brew to take home in personalised 500ml bottles. Details of how to enter are available in every ALDI store in Scotland.

As part of ALDI’s ongoing support of the Scottish brewing industry, the retailer is again the headline sponsor of the Scottish Beer Awards.

Kirsten Speirs, director of the Scottish Beer Awards, commented: “Shoppers should look no further for award-winning beer than the fantastic range on sale in the ALDI Scottish Beer Festival. Many of the finalists and medallists in the Scottish Beer Awards are taking part.”