Council hearing on Dons stadium

A pre-determination hearing into Aberdeen FC’s new stadium plans will be held in September.

The £50million ground and community facilities are proposed for Kingsford, near Westhill.

Aberdeen City Council will hold the hearing as part of the application process on Wednesday, September 13.

It will give people who have written in a chance to speak about the plans directly to councillors.

The application for the Kingsford development has been lodged by the club and Aberdeen FC Community Trust.

It includes proposed community and sports facilities, football academy, stadium, ancillary uses, formation of access roads, and parking