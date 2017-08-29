Deal reached in ‘Glencoe’ trademark dispute

A row between a small Deeside business and the National Trust for Scotland over a trademark is over.

The charity has admitted “it got it wrong” when its lawyers wrote to Aboyne-based Hilltrek Outdoor Clothing demanding they stop selling their Glencoe jacket.

NTS owns Glencoe and holds the trademark for the name. Hilltrek owner Dave Shand had accused them of bullying.

Following discussions, an agreement has been reached in which there will be no restriction on the company using the name for its product.

NTS director of customer and cause Mark Bishop said: “On this occasion, we got it wrong.

“If we had done our homework on Hilltrek before our lawyers contacted them, it would have been clear that this was a Scottish company which has been manufacturing this product with this name for a number of years.

“Our first response would then have been to come to a mutual agreement over the issue, which is what we have now achieved.”

Mr Shand said: “I am delighted that we were able to come to an agreement so quickly and that Hilltrek will continue to sell our high quality Glencoe jackets.

“As I have said before, the National Trust for Scotland does a lot of good work protecting and caring for the places our customers enjoy. I urge people to go on supporting the charity and the work they do.”