Deeside businesses make the shortlist

Two Deeside businesses have made the shortlist for the 2017 Scottish Rural Awards.

Ballogie Estate Enterprises, by Aboyne, has been shortlisted for its Potarch development in the Business Diversification category, while Callater Lodge in Braemar made the finals of the Rural Hospitality category.

The Scottish Rural Awards are the ultimate benchmark of success in Scotland’s countryside, highlighting enterprise, skill and innovation of those who live and work in rural areas.

Now in their third year, the Scottish Rural Awards are partnered by Scottish Field and the Scottish Countryside Alliance and backed by a number of sponsors for 2017, including Aldi, the Bank of Scotland and Subaru.

Over 200 nominations for businesses were made since launching at the beginning of August. Businesses were able to either self-nominate, or be nominated by someone else - a friend, family member, customer or member of the public.

A winner, runner-up and highly commended in each category will be unveiled at the Scottish Rural Awards & Gala Dinner, which will take place on Thursday, March 16, 2017 at Dynamic Earth in Edinburgh.

Those who have made special contributions to the Scottish countryside will also be honoured with two separate accolades - the Rural Hero Award and the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Richard Bath, editor of Scottish Field, said: “More than ever before, Scotland’s rural communities are displaying a quite remarkable amount of energy, innovation and imagination as they diversify existing businesses and create new and exciting opportunities from scratch.

“As a magazine we are constantly writing about the rural entrepreneurs who are bringing wealth and jobs to the countryside, so it’s exciting for us to be able to honour the men and women who are doing so much to make the economy of rural Scotland a true success story.”

Jamie Stewart, director of the Scottish Countryside Alliance, added: “Land-based businesses contribute over £2billion to the Scottish economy. Despite the multiple challenges they face, they are hugely valuable brand ambassadors for Scotland, and many provide vital support to their local communities.

“These awards give Scotland a chance to recognise the resilience, innovation and contribution that rurally-based people and businesses make to its success.”

Browse the full list of finalists at www.scottishruralawards.org.