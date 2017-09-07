Deeside firm in running for award

A Deeside company has been shortlisted for the prestigious Investors in People Awards 2017.

Ballogie Estate Enterprises has been named as a leader in people management practice globally in the Excellence in Social Responsibility category.

The awards celebrate the best people management practices among Investors in People-accredited businesses.

Winners are announced at a ceremony and dinner at Old Billingsgate, London, on November 23.

Malcolm Nicol, managing partner of Ballogie Estate Enterprises, said: “We are delighted to be shortlisted as a finalist which is recognition of nearly 20 years commitment to the business and social development ideals of the IIP principles.”

Paul Devoy, head of Investors in People, said: “Once again we have been overwhelmed by the number and calibre of entries.

“It’s fantastic to see so many organisations nominated for outperforming in their sector, demonstrating great people management

practice and a commitment to staff development.”