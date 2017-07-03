Deeside guide launched

A pair of entrepreneurs have launched a new tourist guidebook aimed at attracting more visitors to Deeside.

Moira Gash and Sarah Harker, who run tour and activities business DeeTour – alongside their own separate businesses - have created the Royal Deeside PassporTour, a pocketsize guide showcasing things to see and do in the area. They previously worked for tourism body Visit Royal Deeside.

Aimed at national and international visitors and local people, the 128-page book highlights the diversity of the area’s tourism. The guide was created after local tourism businesses called for this type of publication.

The book, priced £9.95, is designed to provide a comprehensive insight for those planning a trip to the area, while also acting as a guide and money saving tool as they explore the region.