Former oilman’s new Aboyne venture

The business community in Aboyne has a new addition.

Former oil and gas worker Peter Ellington has opened a kitchen showroom in Station Square.

Mr Ellington, who runs Ellington Kitchens, said he faced an “adapt or die” scenario two years ago when work began drying up for his oil and gas consultancy.

Finding himself out of work, the design engineer to trade turned to his family for support, and went to Business Gateway Aberdeen City & Shire for advice, before using the skills he’d built up over 19 years to start afresh.

Now, after 11 months in the kitchen industry developing his business from home, the 41-year-old has launched his own website, with support from the DigitalBoost programme offered through Business Gateway, and opened the showroom.

It was designed and fitted out with the help of new business partner and local joiner Craig Mennie.

Mr Ellington said: “Being out of work was extremely hard, but I now see it as a blessing as I would never have had the courage to set up a new business otherwise.

“At the time I didn’t know what direction to go in, but I weighed up my experience and visited a trade show in Birmingham to see what options there were in the kitchen industry.

“Since then, I’ve used my skills to secure work, form strong relationships with customers and suppliers as well as plan and execute jobs in the same stringent manner I did while working in oil and gas.”

Roz Taylor, of Business Gateway, said: “Deciding what career to follow after many years in the oil and gas industry can feel daunting for many, however, Peter’s determination to create a new future for himself and his family spurred him to think outside the box.

“He adapted his skills and has used his experience, as well as our advice, to form a solid base on which to grow his new enterprise.”

Mr Ellington added: “Starting my own business has given me a sense of pride as I build something from nothing. That is hugely rewarding.”