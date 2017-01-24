Full turn-out for BBA

Banchory Business Association (BBA) got the year off to a flying start with a full house at its first meeting.

Guest speaker in the Douglas Arms Hotel was Anne Wyatt, clinical hypnotherapist with Bon Accord Hypnotherapy who gave a fascinating insight into her services in Banchory and how her treatments can be implemented in the workplace. A question and answer session followed.

The next BBA event is the Traders Ball held at the Banchory Lodge Hotel on Saturday, February 18, with a three-course dinner and dancing to Glitz Band.

There will be guest speakers throughout the year with varying talks to benefit business owners, and a highlight of the calendar is the annual Pipe Band Competition on Sunday, May 14, at the King George V Park. Tickets can be bought by contacting a BBA member.