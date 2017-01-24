Search

Full turn-out for BBA

Guest speaker Anne Wyatt and some of the BBA members at the first meeting of the year

Guest speaker Anne Wyatt and some of the BBA members at the first meeting of the year

0
Have your say

Banchory Business Association (BBA) got the year off to a flying start with a full house at its first meeting.

Guest speaker in the Douglas Arms Hotel was Anne Wyatt, clinical hypnotherapist with Bon Accord Hypnotherapy who gave a fascinating insight into her services in Banchory and how her treatments can be implemented in the workplace. A question and answer session followed.

The next BBA event is the Traders Ball held at the Banchory Lodge Hotel on Saturday, February 18, with a three-course dinner and dancing to Glitz Band.

There will be guest speakers throughout the year with varying talks to benefit business owners, and a highlight of the calendar is the annual Pipe Band Competition on Sunday, May 14, at the King George V Park. Tickets can be bought by contacting a BBA member.