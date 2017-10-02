Funds secured for stadium fight

A group opposed to Aberdeen FC’s plans for a new stadium says it has secured funding for a petition for a judicial review should the plans be approved.

The club wants to establish the complex at Kingsford, near Westhill.

The No Kingsford Stadium Group says it has secured funds for a legal challenge through pledges and donations.

City council planners are expected to publish their recommendations for the Kingsford proposals later this week.

Councillors are due to make their decision on October 11.