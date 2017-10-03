Kingsford stadium recommendation delayed

A report by city planners into Aberdeen FC’s proposals for a new stadium has been delayed.

They had been expected to publish a recommendation on the controversial plans for Kingsford, near Westhill, this afternoon.

But officials are said to be still finalising their report.

Councillors are due to decide on the club’s £50million stadium complex at a meeting on October 11.

The No Kingsford Stadium Group revealed on Monday they had secured funds for a legal challenge, should the plans be approved.