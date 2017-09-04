Kintore salon announces expansion

An award-winning North-East hairdresser has announced it is to expand as its stylists prepare to head to London Fashion Week.

Rebecca Carr Hair Salon will add a further three stations to service its growing client base of more than 2,500 customers.

The salon has recruited three team members in the last six months, including a resident make-up artist, and continues to bolster its team of stylists. A part-time staff member has also now taken on a full-time role at the company.

Earlier this year, owner and head-stylist at the salon Rebecca Carr, qualified to work at one of the ‘big four’ fashion shows, London Fashion Week, as part of the world-renowned ‘session team’.

Rebecca will return to the capital next weekend to style for top designers having been assessed during her first trip and rewarded ‘Grade A’ stylist status.

Another Stylist at the salon, Kelsey Catto, also auditioned and was selected to work at the event which is widely regarded as one of the most prestigious fashion events in the world.

Rebecca said: “Staff training and development is hugely important at the salon and involvement at this kind of event offers valuable experience and further practice in keeping calm under pressure.

“It’s a rigorous process to be selected and I’m delighted to take a team member with me this time. My aim is to nurture my staff to become the best they can be so they can grow and help me manage my business one day.”

The salon has won two awards for excellence in hairdressing so far this year and Rebecca explained why the business has gone from strength to strength, she said: “We go the extra mile to make sure we stand out from our competitors. Fresh ideas and services make sure we keep things interesting.

“We offer a pop-up Glam Bar for weddings and occasions as well as unique events. We run a Hair Academy whereby we teach our clients how to recreate popular hairstyles at home. We now have a full-time make-up artist and offer several hair and beauty packages including tutorial sessions for up to four friends.

“We also work with our local community, local businesses and charities and our monthly blog keeps people up-to-date with trends, offers and events. It’s more like being part of a family, or an exclusive club, than just visiting the hairdresser.

“Staff training is a priority to ensure the team’s skills remain sharp. As part of the changes at the salon, we will devote an entire day to training.

“Our customers travel from Aberdeen City, Inverurie, Peterhead, Fraserburgh, Ellon, Braemar, Ballater, Stonehaven, Laurencekirk, Huntly, Keith and Banff and I believe there is scope to build Rebecca Carr Hair Salon into a multi-salon brand and open further premises across the region.

“We offer a quality of service akin to a slick city salon but with the family feel of a tight-knit community business and the best customer service coupled with first-class stylists and training make visiting Rebecca Carr Hair Salon an experience from start to finish.

“My mission is to continue to innovate and to stay ahead of trends and techniques to ensure the North-East of Scotland has access to the industry’s best.”