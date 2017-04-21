Banchory has a new children’s shop - the White Bunny Boutique opened in Scott Skinner Square on Saturday.

The new business is seen as a boost for the town centre, which has experienced a number of closures.

White Bunny is run by Nikki Gibson, a former accountant, who is selling clothes for boys and girls from newborn to four years.

Mum-of-one Nikki, who lives in Banchory, is being assisted in her new venture by husband Martin and other family members.

White Bunny Boutique, which has buggy access and baby changing facilities will offer traditional, elegant and comfortable children’s clothing. Brands stocked include Fina Ejerique and Benedita, worn by Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Opening is Tuesday-Saturday from 10am-5pm. Friday 11.30-6.30pm. Sunday 12-4pm.