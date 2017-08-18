On offer for £1.2 million

A top Deeside hotel has gone on the market for more than £1.2million.

The Braemar Lodge is being sold by Ronnie and Fiona Moore, who are to retire.

The couple have owned the former Victorian shooting lodge since 1996 and have extensively refurbished the main property, and added a bunkhouse and self-catering chalets.

At the core of the business is a seven-bedroom country-style hotel with a lounge bar, dining room and restaurant.

There is also a separate 12-berth bunkhouse and nine self-catering chalets in the grounds.

The hotel is being offered for sale as “an established and multi-faceted tourism business”.

Hotel and licensed property specialist Colliers International is marketing the property.

Alistair Letham, a director in the UK hotels agency team at Colliers International, said: “Braemar Lodge Hotel and Chalets is truly a multi-faceted leisure business offering a range of accommodation to suit all requirements and budgets.

“It is also complemented by an attractive restaurant area and the popular Malt Lounge Bar, making it an excellent opportunity for anyone looking for a thriving, well-balanced business in an area of enduring appeal to visitors.”

Colliers are highlighting in the sale Braemar’s Royal connection and the Highland Gathering, and its long-standing popularity with holidaymakers and sporting enthusiasts.