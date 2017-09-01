On the ‘Oscar’ shortlist

A Westhill chip shop has been shortlisted for a leading award.

Low’s Traditional Fish and Chips is among six from Scotland contesting the 30th anniversary National Fish and Chip Awards, organised by Seafish.

They will battle it out to become the UK’s number one chippie.

The competing shops have had their frying skills put to the test as well as being judged against vigorous criteria, including menu development and innovation, sustainable sourcing policies, staff training processes, and marketing techniques.

Over the coming weeks, they will be whittled down to a ‘Top 20’, then ‘Top 10’, before the final stage of judging in London in January.

Marcus Coleman, Seafish chief executive, said: “This award showcases the best of the best, the local fish and chip shops that we all love to eat from. The calibre of shops in this year’s top 60 is outstanding.”

Meanwhile, three of Low’s staff have been named among the UK’s top 10 young fish friers in the same competition.

Katie Gray, Iona Wilson and Alex Walker have been shortlisted for the Drywite Young Fish Frier of the Year Award – which is one of 14 categories in the awards which are widely recognised as the industry’s ‘Oscars’.

To get to this stage, Katie, Iona and Alex have faced a rigorous judging process, undergoing exam questionnaires and in-depth telephone interviews conducted by senior industry experts.