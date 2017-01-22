Tarland hotel in awards success

A Deeside hotel and restaurant has scooped several awards at local industry “Oscars”.

Tarland’s Douneside House won three hotel and four people accolades at the North East regional final of the Scottish Hotel Awards.

In the hotel category, Douneside won “Luxury Hotel of the Year”, “Small Country House of the Year” and “Hotel Breakfast of the Year”.

The Douneside team picked up several ‘People Recognition Awards’ including Carolanne Duncan “Housekeeper of the Year”, Tomasz Bielawski “Restaurant Manager of the Year” and Jim Barron “Bar Manager of the Year”.

General manager Marcel Wassen said: “I’m delighted that our people have been recognised in this way, we have a fantastic, loyal team here who consistently go above and beyond to exceed our guests’ expectations.”

The hotel was officially re-opened in last July by Prince Michael of Kent following a £5million investment by owners the MacRobert Trust.

The renovation included a complete re-design and upgrade of the 14-bedroom main building, restaurant, public rooms, on-site cottages and apartments and health club.

It also involved restoring many original features, antique furniture and artefacts to carefully retain the property’s character.

As Douneside is owned by the Trust, all profits generated by the hotel are re-invested in the property or distributed to UK charities through the Trust’s grant giving scheme.

Trust CEO Rear Admiral Chris Hockley said: “We’ve been delighted at the public’s response since re-opening Douneside as a luxury hotel last year.

“My sincere thanks to the team – it’s due to their hard work and dedication that we’ve reached this point. Ultimately,

the more successful Douneside is, the more we can give to worthwhile charities.”

Douneside will now compete against properties Scotland-wide at the Scottish Hotel Awards finals, which will be held on April 23 in Glasgow.