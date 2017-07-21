The Barn has that winning feeling

The Barn in Banchory has won a top accolade at the Scottish Culture Awards 2017, also billed as ‘Scotland’s Oscars’.

The multi-arts centre was named Best Performing Arts Venue.

Last year the Barn was also nominated in the same category but the Sunday Herald awards ceremony in Glasgow it landed first prize.

Lorraine Grant, director of the Barn said: “We are delighted, thankful and very excited to receive this award.

“We are an ambitious arts centre in rural Aberdeenshire and we are immensely proud to be recognised for our work.

“I would like to thank all of our hard-working team, loyal volunteers and of course everyone else who supports the Barn by coming to our events and taking part in our arts programme. We couldn’t have won without them.”

The Barn is Aberdeenshire’s multi-arts centre, delivering an ambitious and diverse year-round programme of performances, screenings, exhibitions, artists’ support programmes, talks, festivals, environmental learning projects and a community-focused programme of workshops, events and children’s activities.