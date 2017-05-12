Therapists graduate in oncology massage

Two therapists at a Banchory salon have graduated in oncology massage.

Romy Thomson and Wendy Buchan, who work at Riah Hair and Beauty in the town centre, now provide specialised treatments to clients with cancer from throughout the North-east.

They completed a post-graduate diploma in Jennifer Young oncology massage.

Wendy said: “Spas have been associated with healthiness for centuries, but cancer patients have regularly been turned away from these relaxing places due to their condition.”

Owner of the Riah Group in Banchory, Julie Sangster, is keen to promote treatments for cancer patients, and also provides a bespoke wig-fitting service for both NHS and private clients at their Bridge Street premises.

She said that clients with cancer and alopecia visit the salon from all over Scotland for the expertise that she and her team have gained through intense training programmes, especially designed for them.

She added that their clients claimed to have experienced ‘physical improvements’, and felt that it gave them a well-being feeling after the new treatments.