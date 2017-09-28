Top award for Deeside hotel

A luxury Deeside hotel is celebrating winning a top accolade.

The Douneside House in Tarland has been named Scotland’s hotel of the year at the AA Hospitality Awards and also received three AA rosettes.

The luxury Douneside House in Tarland

The AA Hotel of the Year Award, introduced in 1992, is the organisation’s leading honour for hotels in the UK.

It is awarded to premises that are recognised as being outstanding examples in their particular market.

From the small,family-run hotel to the most ambitious commercial ventures - hotels of every size and style are potential winners.

The Tarland country house business is thrilled by the award, announced on Monday night at a glittering ceremony in London.

Douneside House general manager Marcel Wassen said: “We are absolutely delighted to win this award.

“It is a reflection of the hard work of the whole team.

“Without their dedication, commitment and passion this would not have been possible.”

An AA hotel inspector praised the hotel.

He said: “The Douneside House presents customers with warm, friendly and engaging staff as well as excellent standards throughout.”

The hotel was re-opened in July last year by Prince Michael of Kent, following a major renovation of the main house, health club and on-site holiday cottages.

Douneside was the original family home of the MacRoberts and is now run by the MacRobert Trust.

All profits made by Douneside are either reinvested in the property or gifted to UK charities.

There are 13 bedrooms in the main building, six apartments and four cottages in the grounds.

The on-site health club has a swimming pool, sauna, jacuzzi and a gym.