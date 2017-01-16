Cairn O’ Mount review

The winter gritting status of the Cairn O’ Mount is under review by council bosses.

Aberdeenshire Council has indicated it may upgrade the status of a busy road that is routinely closed in poor weather to ensure that it is treated for ice and snow more quickly.

The review for the B974 Banchory to Fettercairn road, or Cairn O’ Mount, emerged after the Scottish Conservatives raised concerns on behalf of local residents.

The route is regularly shut during periods of heavy snowfall, but it is not one of the priority roads for gritting.

Winter maintenance teams concentrate on what are regarded as the busiest A and B roads – about 30% of all routes – which are treated the night before ice or snow is forecast.

Lower priority roads – including the B974 – receive a lower level of service and are not treated until after 8am on a day of adverse weather that is expected to continue for at least 48 hours.

Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett raised concerns from residents that the Cairn O’ Mount needed extra attention due to the large volume of traffic using the road on a daily basis.

In response, the council’s head of roads Philip McKay has said that the B974 is among several roads being reviewed and considered for a new “intermediate” status – between high and low priority.

Tory candidate for the council’s Banchory and Mid Deeside ward Ann Ross said: “I think most drivers in the area would welcome any improvement to the level of service from the roads team to keep this route safe and open to traffic as often as possible.”