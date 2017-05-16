Cairn O' Mount to shut for two weeks

The busy Cairn O’Mount road between Deeside and the Mearns will be closed for two weeks for repairs from next Monday (May 22).

Motorists will face a lengthy diversion when the B974 shuts between the AA phone box north of Bridge of Dye and Hunters Hill, east of Fasque House. The route will be open over the middle weekend of the closure.

Repairs will be carried out on both sides of the Cairn.

As well as road resurfacing and bridge repairs, improvement work will take place to the car park near the viewpoint at the top of the cairn.

Aberdeenshire Council’s head of roads, landscape services and waste management, Philip McKay,said: “We appreciate the signed diversion route will be lengthy and apologise for any inconvenience caused, but we will do everything possible to ensure that this essential work is carried out in the shortest possible timescale.

"We appreciate the co-operation of road users during this period.”

The diversion route is via the A957 Slug Road.