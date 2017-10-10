Call for crackdown on child support payment ‘dodgers’

The UK Government has been urged to do more to crack down on parents who use “legal loopholes” to avoid paying child support.

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine Conservative MP Andrew Bowie, who is a member of Westminster’s work and pensions committee, raised the issue with parliamentary under-secretary of state Caroline Dinenage in the Commons.

Mr Bowie called on all members to agree that parents should fulfil their legal obligations to their children.

In response, the minister said the DWP takes “immediate action” to recover debt when a parent fails to pay on time, while a new “beefed up” financial investigations unit can look into any suspicious declaration of income.

Mr Bowie said: “I don’t think that anyone would disagree that parents should meet their financial obligations to their children.

“While most parents do the right thing, too many people are trying to dodge those obligations.

“I want to see the government do more to combat those who hide behind legal loopholes to avoid paying child maintenance.”

He added: “It is shameful behaviour, and it cannot be tolerated.

“I am pleased that the parliamentary under-secretary of state has provided assurances that the financial investigations unit at the DWP have the ability to crack down on those who seek to cheat the system.”