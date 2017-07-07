Call to community to support action plan

Banchory residents are being urged to step forward and help make the community action plan a reality.

The initiative was launched last week with the strong message that local people should play their part in developing new projects and ideas for the town.

Among the main issues highlighted in a consultation period over several months were the need for a new academy, health centre, a revitalised High Street, protecting the south bank of the River Dee from development, improved mobile phone and internet reception and affordable housing.

The community action plan (CAP) was prepared by a steering group with the support of Banchory Community Council.

Group chair Mary Lennox told the Piper the seven themes of the action plan were reflected at the launch, with notable enthusiasm from the some of the speakers for their projects.

She said: “The important thing the meeting tried to get across is that things can happen but it is up to the people of Banchory to make them happen.

“The plan has now been published, but that is only the beginning.

“It is now for the community to rally round, volunteer and help to make the plan a reality.”

People can volunteer by emailing banchorycommunity@hotmail.uk, indicating which project they would be interested in supporting.

At the end of the summer holidays there will be opportunities for people to sign up for projects.

Meetings will be held to try to form steering groups for the individual themes.