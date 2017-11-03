Care home reopens

A Deeside care home has reopened following major refurbishment.
Alastrean House in Aboyne was extensively damaged in a fire in January last year.
Staff and residents were evacuated safely from the historic building which has now opened its doors again after an extensive £160,000 programme of work.
An open day for the public was held on Wednesday.
Alastrean, a former retreat for Royal Air Force veterans, is owned by the MacRobert Trust and operated by Balhousie Care Group.
The new-look care home will initially include 29 bedrooms, with a further 22 to open at a later stage.
Fiona Duncan, the home’s new manager, said: “A team of inspiring, caring and passionate people has been recruited to support residents of Alastrean House to live their life their way.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Deeside Piper and Herald means you're ok with our terms and conditions.