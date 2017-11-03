Care home reopens

A Deeside care home has reopened following major refurbishment.

Alastrean House in Aboyne was extensively damaged in a fire in January last year.

Staff and residents were evacuated safely from the historic building which has now opened its doors again after an extensive £160,000 programme of work.

An open day for the public was held on Wednesday.

Alastrean, a former retreat for Royal Air Force veterans, is owned by the MacRobert Trust and operated by Balhousie Care Group.

The new-look care home will initially include 29 bedrooms, with a further 22 to open at a later stage.

Fiona Duncan, the home’s new manager, said: “A team of inspiring, caring and passionate people has been recruited to support residents of Alastrean House to live their life their way.”