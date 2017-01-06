Cash boost for Drumoak nursery

Drumoak nursery has received a boost with a £250 donation.

It came from Banchory Humpty Dumpty Group and was part of the profits from a sale used to support local organisations.

The cheque was presented to head teacher Paul Wilson by Julie Morrice, chair of the group.

Mr Wilson said: "The staff are delighted to receive such a generous donation and the nursery will use the money to fund outdoor equipment."

The nursery has now been open for four months. It has morning and afternoon sessions for three-year-olds to school age, and the January intake has taken the number of pupils to 30.

The facility is part of the new school building in Drumoak and the children recently performed a successful Christmas Nativity in the school hall.