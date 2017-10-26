Cash boost for riding club activities

A North-east riding club has received a cash boost for its activities from a local housebuilder.

CALA Homes had donated funds to allow Aberdeen Riding Club, which is based at Nether Anguston Farm, Peterculter, 25 free riding lessons and 23 stable management sessions.

The organisation is one of 11 local groups to share in CALA’s £10,000 community bursary.

The club is the approved Scottish centre providing free and subsidised lessons for youngsters aged between 14 and 16 years as part of the Changing Lives Through Horses scheme, which was developed by the British Horse Society.

Aim of the lessons is to help individuals who are under-achieving in their education by teaching them new skills and boosting their confidence.

Sally McCarthy, director at Aberdeen Riding Club, said: “We anticipate that referrals for free lessons via the Changing Lives Through Horses initiative will continue to increase.

“CALA’s donation is helping us to continue to offer this opportunity to local youngsters, covering the cost of 25 riding lessons and 23 stable management lessons.”

Ross Maclennan, area land director for CALA Homes (North), said: “I visited Aberdeen Riding Club to learn more about its free lessons and meet staff as well as a few of its horses.

“I also had the opportunity to chat with some of the youngsters who benefit from the scheme and it was fantastic to see how much enjoyment they get from the lessons.”