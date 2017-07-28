Cat volunteer group in line for top award

A team of cat lovers who provided support for families left devastated by Storm Frank has been shortlisted for a national award.

The Deeside Branch of Cats Protection is being honoured in this year’s National Cat Awards for rescuing 25 cats when the storm wreaked havoc in Ballater in December 2015, leaving many residents homeless.

One of three finalists in the Star Team award category, the volunteer group trapped and rescued the cats before reuniting them with their worried owners, helping the community during a terrible time.

“The storm literally devastated the area and we knew many cats had gone missing as a result,” explained branch coordinator Liz Robinson. “Working as a team we managed to rescue the cats and it was such a great feeling to return them to their owners who were so relieved to see their pets again.”

The award will be presented to the winning team by Deborah Meaden, star of the BBC TV series Dragons’ Den, at a ceremony held at The Savoy Hotel in London on Thursday, August 3.

The Star Team award celebrates the incredible work carried out across the UK by Cats Protection’s 10,000 volunteers and was created to mark the charity’s 90th anniversary this year. Teams were nominated for doing something impressive to bring about a positive result for cat welfare and the charity’s volunteers and staff voted for their favourite. The two other branches in the running for the award are Coventry and Glasgow.

Cats Protection’s National Cat Awards, organised by the UK’s largest cat charity and sponsored by PURINA®, is an annual celebration of the real-life stories of heroism, loyalty and companionship in the feline world.