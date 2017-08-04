Cat volunteers ‘fe-line’ fine after award

A team of cat lovers who supported families in Ballater left devastated by Storm Frank has won a national award.

The Deeside Branch of Cats Protection was honoured in this year’s National Cat Awards for rescuing 25 felines when the storm lashed the village in December 2015, leaving many residents homeless.

One of three finalists in the Star Team award category, the volunteer group trapped and rescued the cats before reuniting them with their worried owners, helping the community during a traumatic time.

The award was presented by Cats Protection’s chief executive, Peter Hepburn, at a ceremony in London.

Branch co-ordinator Liz Robinson, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled and never expected to win.

“I’m so happy for the team as they all worked their socks off trying to do what they could during such a terrible time for the community.

“The storm literally devastated the area and we knew many cats had gone missing as a result.

“Working as a team we managed to rescue the cats and it was such a great feeling to return them to their owners who were so relieved to see their pets again.”